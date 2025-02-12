The Moveworks integration for Slack helps employees find answers, automate everyday workflows, and boost productivity using natural language. It provides a single interface to get support, look up data, and enable effective self-service across business applications.
Moveworks connects natively in Slack, which makes it easy to search across all Slack messages and files – no complex setup required!
With the Moveworks, employees can:
Search Slack messages and files:
◦ Find relevant messages, conversations, and files across Slack
◦ Respect Slack’s native permissions so users only see content they’re authorized to access
◦ Quickly locate the right information without manually scrolling through channels or DMs
Maintain secure access to information:
◦ Enforce Slack’s built-in permission model
◦ Ensure content visibility aligns with channel and user access rules
Boost employee productivity:
◦ Reduce time spent searching through conversations
◦ Stay focused by accessing important Slack information faster
To start, simply click ‘Add to Slack’ on the left sidebar.
Join the 350+ companies using Moveworks to empower over 5 million employees around the world. Moveworks is ISO, SOC 2, CSA Star, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, and has achieved FedRAMP ready status. Learn more
about security at Moveworks.
To share feedback, suggestions, or recommendations, contact us
.About Moveworks
Moveworks helps organizations improve how employees access information and get work done by enabling secure, enterprise-grade search and self-service experiences across workplace tools. Learn more
about us.
Disclaimer:
Output generated by large language models and by extension the Moveworks integration for Slack, may be incomplete, inaccurate, or misleading. Users should exercise their own judgment when making decisions based on generated outputs. Use of the Moveworks app is subject to our PrivacyPolicy
and Terms& Conditions
. The Moveworks real-time search functionality is currently available on Slack Business+ and Enterprise+ plans.