The world's greatest wellness challenge app now has a super cool companion integration for Slack! Count.It
challenges combine physical wellness with team-building and camaraderie. In any Count.It
challenge, teams can set a wide range of wellness goals, (physical, mental, social, and more), and then easily track their progress, competing and commiserating along the way.
The Count.It
integration for Slack brings many of the features of the Count.It
mobile app to any Slack workspace: Activity logging, leaderboards, notifications, and more. As always, Count.It
works seamlessly with the top fitness tracking apps such as Apple Health, Fitbit, Garmin, and Google Fit. Count.It
was the first challenge platform to launch a Slack integration, and our newest version is designed based on a decade of hands-on market experience. The platform is free for challenges with fewer than ten participants — and very affordable for larger groups.
Get your people moving, and bonding, today!