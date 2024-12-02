Mailgun Alerts

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications. This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.

資料封存與移除政策 We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.

資料儲存政策 There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel: Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications; Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no