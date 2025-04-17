隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain user data only as long as necessary to provide and improve our services. Operational data is stored until it is no longer needed, while event logs are kept for up to 7 days for debugging and analytics. Users can request data deletion at any time, and data will be promptly removed unless retention is required by law.

資料封存與移除政策 User data is archived when no longer actively needed and securely stored for 30 days before permanent removal. Users can request data deletion, and we will promptly process such requests, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Archived data is inaccessible for operational use and is securely deleted after the retention period.

資料儲存政策 All user data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption, both in transit and at rest. Data is hosted on Mongo Atlas, ensuring compliance with applicable security and privacy regulations. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel only and is regularly audited to maintain integrity and confidentiality.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Mongo Atlas

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT 4o and GPT 4o-mini

LLM 保留設定 Sked processes data transiently through its LLM, ensuring no data is stored by default. Retention settings can be configured to meet specific organizational or compliance needs, with strict controls to safeguard user information.

LLM 資料租戶政策 GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini prioritize data security and privacy by processing inputs transiently, without storage unless configured. Tenancy options ensure secure, isolated environments compliant with stringent standards.