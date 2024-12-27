Chargeback retains Customer Data related to the integration for Slack as long as the user maintains an active integration between our system and Slack. If the user decides to terminate the integration, all associated data will be deleted from our system immediately after the integration is disabled.

When a user removes the integration for Slack, Chargeback will promptly delete the Slack-related application and all associated data from our system, ensuring no residual data is stored. No archived copies of this data will be retained after the removal process is completed.

資料儲存政策

Customer data required for integration for Slack is securely stored in our system during the active integration period. This data is stored once the user connects the integration of our system with their Slack workspace through our integrations page. During the setup process, the user is redirected via a shared URL to grant necessary permissions and select a Slack workspace. After confirming permissions and the workspace, the user specifies the name of the channel where they want to receive notifications. Chargeback then create this channel in their selected workspace to deliver notifications whenever relevant user's data in our system is created or updated.