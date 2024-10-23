資料保留政策
Civic Roundtable retains data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed and a retention period has passed, it is securely disposed of or archived. Personally identifiable information (PII) is deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.
資料封存與移除政策
Civic Roundtable will remove Customer Data upon request, as long as the request does not conflict with regulatory or contractual requirements.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted at-rest using AES-256 GCM encryption with root keys stored in an HSM. All data in-transit is encrypted using modern, secure SSL/TLS settings and HTTP headers.