NeetoInvoice

資料刪除請求程序
You can exercise the request for data deletion using your Neeto account. For example, if you wish to delete your personal information from Neeto, you may permanently delete your account. You can also access and update your account information via your account settings page. If you are unable to exercise your rights through your Neeto account, please send an email to support@neeto.com.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。