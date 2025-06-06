隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Mandala will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following: - 12-24 months for most user data - Only keep data as long as necessary for the stated purpose - Allow users to delete their own data when possible - Clearly document what data is kept and for how long

資料封存與移除政策 Mandala will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following: - Automatic archiving of inactive data - Process deletion requests within 30 days - Have a secure method to verify deletion requesters - Ensure deleted data is also removed from backups (within a reasonable timeframe) - Maintain records of data deletion requests and completions

資料儲存政策 Mandala will store Customer Data in accordance with the following: - Use industry-standard encryption for data at rest and in transit - Maintain least-privilege access to data - Maintain regular, encrypted backups - Conduct regular security assessments

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Anthropic Claude

LLM 保留設定 By default, Anthropic retains prompts (inputs) and outputs generated through the Claude API for 30 days from the date of receipt or generation. After this period, the data is automatically deleted from Anthropic’s backend systems

LLM 資料租戶政策 Location: Anthropic is a global company and may process data in various countries where it or its partners (e.g., cloud providers like AWS) operate. It processes data in Europe and the USA