資料保留政策
Swa retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill the requested functionality or to meet legal obligations, such as payment processing.
Swa retains prompt inputs and LLM outputs for the purpose of providing context, continuity, and fast retrieval. This data is securely stored in a vector database using retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG). Retention is limited to the duration of Swa’s active presence in a channel or workspace. Data from a Channel is automatically removed from Swa when Swa is removed from the Channel, and no long‑term storage occurs outside of these contexts.
Operational logs (e.g., API call metadata) are retained temporarily and are deleted or anonymized when no longer needed.
Usage logs are captured for billing and audit purposes which includes the model used and token count sent and received per transaction.
資料封存與移除政策
For connected data sources like Slack, any contextual data is deleted
Users may remove stored integration data at any time via admin panels, admin channels, and requests.
If Swa is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, all associated workspace data will be automatically deleted within 72 hours. Once deleted, the data is permanently unretrievable. Similarly, if Swa is removed from a channel, all related channel context is purged automatically.
Swa will comply with all additional deletion requests within a reasonable timeframe - typically immediately. Email support@swa-ai.com for further questions or requests!
資料儲存政策
All user data is stored and processed within U.S.-based infrastructure. OAuth tokens and credentials are secured in an encrypted environment using industry‑standard encryption protocols (including TLS, HTTPS, and OAuth 2.0).
Swa does not use customer data for model training. External content is never stored or replicated unless explicitly required by the user - for example, when provided as part of a file upload or context‑enhanced task.
資料託管詳細資料
AWS, Azure, & Google Cloud, Pinecone
資料託管公司
AWS, Azure, GCP, Pinecone
使用的 LLM 模型
ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Deepseek, Llama, and others.
LLM 保留設定
Swa does not persist messages or prompts sent to LLMs. Outputs may be temporarily cached in-memory for reply chaining (max a few seconds). No training or fine-tuning is performed on user data. LLM Providers used do not retain or train data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Swa uses third-party LLM APIs (e.g. OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, Grok) in a fire-and-forget model. Inputs are sent to the LLM provider for inference only; no data is stored beyond processing.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Inference requests may be processed in the LLM provider’s default region (typically US-based). Swa does not control regional residency unless the provider offers and enforces such controls.