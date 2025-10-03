資料保留政策
Topical will retain customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. Data protection is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
資料封存與移除政策
When a customer removes the Topical app, their data will be deleted within 30 days, or sooner on request, in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Customers may also request to keep their Topical account active through a link provided in their email.
資料儲存政策
Topical stores customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (Cognito and DynamoDB). Storage is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
使用的 LLM 模型
GPT-5 by OpenAI
LLM 保留設定
Topical does not retain customer prompts or LLM responses beyond what is necessary to provide the service (e.g. generating and displaying a Slack bulletin). OpenAI states that data sent via their API is not used to train their models.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Topical does not host or train its own LLM. All LLM operations are performed using the OpenAI API. Requests are sent securely from Topical’s servers to OpenAI, and responses are returned to the user.
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI processes data in the United States. Topical does not control the underlying data residency of the OpenAI API, but no customer data is stored outside of OpenAI’s infrastructure other than transient processing.