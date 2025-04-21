資料保留政策
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
資料封存與移除政策
The personal information that we maintain about you will be stored and maintained by Sequoia until you instruct us otherwise, or, in Sequoia’s sole discretion, for the longer of: (a) for so long as is necessary or appropriate to carry out the purpose(s) for which such information was collected and (b) for so long as we are required or allowed to maintain such information by law or other applicable rules or regulations. Our retention of information is based on many factors such as your relationship Sequoia or our clients, the nature of the information, compliance with our legal obligations, and defending or resolving actual or anticipated legal claims.
資料儲存政策
Sequoia uses strong encryption algorithms such as AES-256 for data at rest and TLS 1.2/1.3 for HTTPS connections so that data is encrypted both in transit and at rest (when stored).
Only minimal data necessary for functionality is stored, and all data is subject to automated expiration policies.
LLM 保留設定
We use Azure LLM, and there is no configuration that guides to store customer data.
LLM 資料租戶政策
The tenancy policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's tenancy policy.
LLM 資料常駐政策
The residency policy will reflect to Azure Open AI's data residency policy.