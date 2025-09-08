資料保留政策
Will Wise retains customer data only for the time necessary to fulfill its intended purpose. By default, message content used for processing (e.g. summarization or classification) is not stored permanently. Configuration settings (e.g. selected LLM model, temperature, token limits) are retained as long as the workspace uses the app.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is not archived. When a workspace removes the app, all associated data is hard-deleted, including API keys, user configurations, and workspace settings. No recovery is possible after deletion.
資料儲存政策
Will Wise stores only minimal metadata (e.g. user preferences, model configurations) in encrypted form. No message content from Slack is stored after processing. All data is stored following best practices for encryption at rest and in transit.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted (containerized backend services and encrypted database)
使用的 LLM 模型
Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, Gemini 1.5 Flash, GPT-4O, GPT-4 Turbo Preview, GPT-3.5 Turbo
LLM 保留設定
LLM interactions are configured to not retain customer data. Prompts and completions are ephemeral and used only for generating responses in real-time.
LLM 資料租戶政策
LLMs are used in stateless, request-only mode. No training or fine-tuning is performed on customer inputs. No customer-specific data is retained by the LLM provider.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM providers (e.g., OpenAI) store and process data in accordance with their regional policies. No message content is stored on the LLM side after processing.