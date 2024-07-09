隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data. Data is stored up to 24 months

資料封存與移除政策 Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.

資料儲存政策 Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage. Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service. All data in encrypted at transit and at rest. Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice

LLM 保留設定 LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data

LLM 資料租戶政策 LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data