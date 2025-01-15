스타트업 지원사업 알림

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain only the minimal data required to provide our Slack app services (e.g., team name, team ID, webhook information, and installing user ID). This data is kept for as long as the user maintains the app installed. If the user uninstalls the app or requests deletion of their data, we will remove it promptly and securely.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not archive user data unless it is required for legal or compliance purposes. Once a user or organization no longer uses our service or specifically requests data removal, we securely erase the related information in accordance with our internal procedures and applicable regulations.

資料儲存政策 All user data is stored in a secure cloud environment protected by industry-standard security measures, such as encryption in transit and at rest. Access to this data is strictly limited to authorized personnel, and we periodically review and update our security controls to ensure ongoing protection. We may store or process data in different regions to enhance availability or meet regulatory requirements, but always in compliance with relevant data protection laws.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no