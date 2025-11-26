:thread: DECLUTTER YOUR SLACK WORKSPACE INSTANTLY
Tired of important updates getting buried in chaotic channels? Thread Patrol is the AI-powered assistant that keeps your conversations organized. It automatically identifies messages that belong in threads and helps you relocate them with a single click.
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:sparkles: HOW IT WORKS
:one: DETECT — Thread Patrol monitors channels for messages that derail the main conversation
:two: SUGGEST — It privately prompts the author to move their message to a thread
:three: MOVE — One click relocates the message (and all its replies!) to the right thread
:four: CLEAN — A temporary redirect notice helps your team, then disappears automatically
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:heart: WHY USE THREAD PATROL
✓ Smart AI — Understands conversation context, not just keywords
✓ Complete Moves — Relocates entire conversations, not just single messages
✓ You're in Control — It suggests, you decide. Accept or dismiss instantly
✓ Zero Training — Your team learns threading etiquette naturally
✓ Better Search — Threaded discussions are easier to find and reference
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:lock: ENTERPRISE-GRADE SECURITY
- Short-Lived Cache — Minimal message context cached for analysis; auto-expires and deleted on uninstall
- No AI Training — Your data is NEVER used to train models (powered by Google Vertex AI)
- Minimal Permissions — We request only the scopes essential for operation
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:rocket: GET STARTED IN 30 SECONDS
1. Click "Add to Slack" to install
2. Invite @Thread Patrol to any channel
3. Done! The bot starts helping immediately
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:mailbox_with_mail: QUESTIONS? Contact us at support@thread-patrol.com
Note: Thread Patrol uses AI for text analysis. Suggestions may occasionally vary in accuracy.