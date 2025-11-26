ThreadPatrol

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Operational metadata (like thread links and recent message identifiers) is automatically deleted from our active database after 90 days via a Time-To-Live (TTL) policy. Error logs are automatically deleted on a rolling basis after approximately 30 days. OAuth installation information is retained only as long as the app is installed in a workspace. Message content is processed ephemerally and is not stored.

資料封存與移除政策 When a user uninstalls the app from their workspace, a process is initiated to permanently delete all associated installation information and operational metadata from our active databases. Data that has a 90-day Time-To-Live (TTL) policy also expires and is removed automatically.

資料儲存政策 We do not store the content of Slack messages. The application stores only the minimum operational metadata required for functionality, such as OAuth tokens, message timestamps, and channel IDs. All stored data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption (KMS).

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Our application and its data are hosted on a serverless architecture using Amazon Web Services (AWS). Data is stored in Amazon DynamoDB tables, and our application logic runs on AWS Lambda functions, ensuring a secure and scalable environment.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 gemini-2.0-flash-lite-001 model, accessed via Google Cloud Vertex AI

LLM 保留設定 Input (message content) is sent to Gemini via Vertex AI and processed ephemerally solely to generate suggestions. This data is not used by Google to train or improve their general AI model nor is it retained by Google beyond immediate processing needs

LLM 資料租戶政策 Data sent to Google Gemini via Vertex AI is processed per API request. Google Cloud's standard data tenancy policies ensure logical data isolation between customers. Thread Patrol relies on these GCP protections