隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 For service users, we retain personally identifiable information (PII) for as long as your account remains active or as necessary to provide you with access and usage rights to the Service. Additionally, we may keep and use your information as needed to fulfil legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can access, update, or change their personal information by logging into the Services or contacting support@dash0.com. To deactivate an account you can also log into the Service or the customers may email us, but certain personal information may be retained as required by law or for legitimate business reasons, such as dispute resolution or enforcing agreements. Cached or archived copies of personal information may also be kept for a limited time.

資料儲存政策 Dash0’s data storage policy is designed to ensure data privacy, security, and in accordance with SOC2 Type II. Data is stored only as long as necessary for its intended purpose or as required by law; once the legal basis or purpose ends, data is deleted or blocked unless retention is mandated for legal or dispute reasons. Storage durations vary by data type and processing activity—for example, server logs are kept for up to 6 months, while subscription and payment data may be retained for up to 10 years to meet legal and bookkeeping requirements.

資料中心位置 美國, 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 The models are Claude Sonnet 4.5 and 4.6

LLM 保留設定 AI-assisted features are powered via AWS Bedrock and GCP Vertex. Prompts and completions are processed in real time and not retained by the model provider under Zero Data Retention agreements. Conversation history is stored within Dash0 for 13 month.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We store and process the data in either US or EU, depending on the location of the customer organization (our customer are able to choose between EU and US during signup)