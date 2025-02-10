資料保留政策
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
資料封存與移除政策
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
資料儲存政策
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
LLM 保留設定
As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.
LLM 資料常駐政策
As of now, OpenAI’s services are hosted on Microsoft Azure and AWS infrastructure, primarily in the U.S. Data residency options may be available in collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which supports certain regional deployments.