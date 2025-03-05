IBM Instana

資料保留政策

Data retention policy Depending on the type of data, we apply varying data retentions. The following list describes for how long we are storing each data type. Website & Mobile App Monitoring Data: All website and Mobile App Monitoring data are kept for 7 days. A subset of website and mobile app beacons and approximate metrics are kept for 1 year. Application & Trace Data: All application data including traces and calls are kept for 7 days. Accurate metrics of applications, services, and endpoints are kept for 31 days. A subset of calls and traces and approximate metrics are kept for 1 year. Logs: All the collected logs are kept for 7 days. With Extended log retention, you can retain logs for 30, 60, and 90 days, compared to the 7 days of default retention time of Instana core logging feature. Synthetic monitoring: All synthetic test results and details are retained for 60 days. Infrastructure & Platforms Metric Data: Retention is defined per granularity. An appropriate granularity is picked automatically based on the selected window size. 1, 5 and 10-second granularity: Kept for 24 hours 1-minute granularity: Kept for 1 month 5-minute granularity: Kept for 3 months 1-hour granularity: Kept for at least 13 months Event Data: Kept for at least 13 months Slack Messages, Notes Activity Data: Kept for at least 13 months