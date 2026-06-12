Atlassian Rovo is your AI teammate that lives in Slack.
You're in a conversation. Someone flags a blocker. A decision gets made. Context is flying by. Rovo makes sure none of it gets lost — and none of it requires you to leave the chat to go do something about it.
With Rovo in Slack, you can turn conversations into answers, work items, pages, and automated workflows — without switching tools.
Find answers, not tabs:
* Ask Rovo anything — get direct answers pulled from Jira, Confluence, and your connected apps. No more opening six tabs to find that one decision from last quarter.
* Catch up on threads instantly — missed a 50-message thread? Right-click → Summarize, or @mention Rovo and ask "what did I miss?" Get the TL;DR in seconds.
* Get context-aware help in the sidebar — open Rovo from the top bar and it reads the channel you're in, so its answers are relevant to what you're actually working on.
Turn conversations into work — right where they happen:
* Create Jira issues from a discussion — spot a bug, a task, a decision? Ask Rovo to create the ticket. It pulls context from the thread, fills in the details, and lets you review before submitting.
* Summarize projects and issues — ask Rovo to give you a quick status on any Jira issue or project so you can make decisions without digging through boards.
* Document decisions as Confluence pages — a thread just resolved something important? Ask Rovo to turn it into a page so it doesn't disappear into chat history.
Deploy agents that handle the repetitive work:
* Set up custom agents in channels — deflect repeat questions in help channels, triage incoming requests, onboard new teammates. Configure what triggers them: keywords, emojis, or every new message.
* Browse and use your org's agents — discover agents your team has built from the Home tab and start a private conversation with any of them.
* Let agents handle the follow-ups — once triggered, agents keep replying in the thread so the person asking gets a complete answer, not a one-shot response.
And Slackbot can tap into Atlassian too:
Rovo also powers Slackbot with Atlassian workflows through Rovo MCP (Model Context Protocol). That means anyone in your workspace can ask Slackbot to pull information from Atlassian products, right where they're already working.
* Ask Slackbot to triage Jira work — check sprint status, find blockers, or create tickets right from a conversation.
* Pull up Confluence knowledge on demand — specs, runbooks, project context — Slackbot retrieves it in real time.
* Natural-language access across Atlassian — Slackbot invokes the right tools on your behalf. No extra install required.
Always available, your way
* DM with Rovo — chat privately to get instant answers or take action. All DMs use your personal permissions.
* @Mention in any channel — type @Rovo for immediate, context-aware assistance.
* Bring Slack to Rovo — https://support.atlassian.com/organization-administration/docs/connect-slack-to-rovo/
so you can search channels and messages from within Atlassian apps.