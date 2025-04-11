隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We store minimal user and message data required for core functionality. User info (e.g., user ID, email) is stored securely and removed upon uninstallation or request. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

資料封存與移除政策 Users may request deletion of their personal data by contacting us at hello@adeption.io. Upon receiving and verifying the request, we will process the deletion in accordance with our data retention and privacy policies. Inactive data is securely archived with encryption and restricted access, while sensitive or obsolete data is permanently deleted using secure methods and documented procedures. Special handling is applied to sensitive or legally protected data.

資料儲存政策 The Data Storage Policy outlines secure and consistent practices for storing data at Adeption, covering digital and physical data. It specifies approved storage locations, access controls, encryption methods, and backup requirements.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭, 荷蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud services

資料託管公司 Microsoft Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT 4-o

LLM 保留設定 We prioritize no data retention for LLM tools and prohibit use of customer data for model training. Any necessary temporary storage must be controlled, region-specific, and aligned with Adeption's policies.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We ensure data privacy, security, and legal compliance when using LLMs. We maintain ownership of all inputs and outputs, prioritize platforms with zero retention or single-tenant setups, and adhere to data residency laws.