資料保留政策
https://www.clarify.ai/privacy
Data Retention
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, as outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. Specifically:
• Account Information: If you request the deletion of your account, we will delete your personal data associated with your account. Additionally, accounts that remain inactive for a period of three (3) months may be subject to deletion.
• Customer Content: Any files, documents, or other content you provide will be retained as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you with our services.
• Payment Information: Payment details are processed by our third-party payment providers and are not stored on our systems.
Please note that we may retain certain information as necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. After the applicable retention period, we will either delete or anonymize your personal data.
資料封存與移除政策
https://www.clarify.ai/privacy
Modifying or Deleting Your Personal Data
If you have any questions about reviewing, modifying, or deleting your personal data, you can contact us directly at support@getclarify.ai. We may not be able to modify or delete your personal data in all circumstances.
使用的 LLM 模型
Claude Sonnet 4-6
LLM 保留設定
Anthropic's API does not use inputs or outputs for model training. Per Anthropic's API terms, data may be retained up to 30 days for trust and safety, then automatically deleted. Clarify does not persist raw prompts or completions.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Clarify uses the Anthropic API (Claude) to process user messages. Each workspace's data is logically isolated — no customer data is shared across tenants. Clarify does not fine-tune or train models on customer data.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM requests are processed by Anthropic's API infrastructure in the United States. Slack message content and CRM context are not stored or replicated to other regions.