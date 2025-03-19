Docusign Maestro for Slack

資料保留政策
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in an active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 60 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their accounts should request a copy of their data
prior to closing their account. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14-day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service
violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 14 days, the suspended account will be closed, and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 60 days thereafter
(except when required by law to retain).
資料封存與移除政策
Stored Sensitive data that is no longer required will be properly deleted in accordance with This Dot, Inc.’s business objectives, applicable laws and regulations, and relevant third-party agreements. A record of such deletion will be kept.
The following methods will be used to delete data: manual deletion upon requests from users.
資料儲存政策
Stored data must be properly stored and handled while at rest. Considerations for storage and disposal of data at rest in conjunction with This Dot, Inc. Asset Management Policy, Data Classification Policy and Data Retention Policy include:
• Authorization to access or manage stored data
• Proper identification of records and their retention period
• Technology change and ability to access data throughout retention period
• Acceptable timeframe and format to retrieve data
• Appropriate methods of disposal