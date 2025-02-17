Oliver is your AI-powered leadership mentor — built for middle managers growing fast and learning even faster. Whether you’re preparing for performance reviews, giving feedback, or aligning your team on priorities, Oliver offers real-time, actionable guidance to help you lead with confidence. From tough conversations to growth moments, Oliver adapts to you. It remembers what you’re working on, what you’ve struggled with, and what you’ve already tried — so each coaching chat gets smarter, sharper, and more relevant over time. Need help giving feedback that actually lands? Unsure how to push back without damaging trust? Oliver gives you practical tips, thought-starters, and role-play scenarios tailored to your real-world leadership moments. :toolbox: What You Get with Oliver

It’s not just advice, it’s a full mentoring toolkit, built into your workflow. :white_check_mark: Real-time coaching for tricky leadership moments - so you don’t get stuck or second-guess yourself.

:white_check_mark: Daily and end-of-day recaps - to help you reflect and build awareness over time.

:white_check_mark: Personalized nudges - gently prompting you to reflect or think ahead before situations escalate.

:white_check_mark: Conversation guides - with the right words for feedback, alignment, and performance discussions.

:white_check_mark: Slack-native support - mentoring where you already work, no new tools to learn. The better you lead, the less time you spend firefighting — and the more time you have for what matters. Ready to level up? Your next leadership breakthrough is just a conversation away. Pricing

Free 30-day trial — no credit card needed.

Then $20 per seat, billed monthly. :robot_face: How Oliver Uses AI

Oliver uses third-party Large Language Models (LLMs) to help generate leadership guidance based on your input. All prompts are anonymized before being processed, we never share your Slack ID, email, or identity with LLM providers.

While Oliver is grounded in our proprietary leadership knowledge base, AI-generated content may occasionally miss the mark. It’s here to support your thinking — not replace your judgment.

We’re transparent about how Oliver works, so you can use it with clarity and confidence.