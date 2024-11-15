Enlyft’s proprietary data platform provides real-time insights into company firmographics, technology usage, buying intent signals, and hundreds of other attributes—purpose built for large addressable markets and selling multiple solutions. With reliable data, GenAI capabilities, and seamless integrations, Enlyft empowers Go-To-Market teams of all sizes to identify, prioritize, and engage with the right buyers. The Enlyft app for Slack brings website visitor activity directly to your workspace. Instantly see which top accounts are visiting your site and prioritize engagement with high-value prospects.