資料保留政策
Enlyft retains customer data for as long as the account remains active. Upon voluntary or
suspended account closure, data is retained in an “expired” or “suspended” state for 90 days,
after which it is permanently deleted unless otherwise contractually required.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is archived for 90 days after account closure or suspension. During this time, customers
can restore access. After 90 days, data is securely and permanently deleted unless retention is
extended for legal compliance.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored in encrypted Azure SQL databases (AES-256) hosted in Microsoft
Azure (US East), in accordance with Enlyft’s Data Protection and Privacy Policies.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure (US East)