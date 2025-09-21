隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The Polyglot Lab will retain customer data only for the duration necessary to deliver the core functionality of Escalation Ninja. Channel metadata (such as names and invite lists) may be temporarily cached for operational purposes but is purged regularly. No persistent storage of message content or personally identifiable information is maintained.

資料封存與移除政策 All transient data is automatically removed within 30 days unless required for billing or compliance. Users may also request immediate removal of any data associated with their workspace by contacting support@thepolyglotlab.com.

資料儲存政策 Escalation Ninja stores minimal metadata (channel names, user IDs, workspace IDs) required to facilitate escalation workflows. No Slack message content is stored. All stored data is encrypted in transit and at rest using industry-standard encryption protocols.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Escalation Ninja is cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging secure infrastructure and automated scaling. All data is encrypted and protected behind industry-standard firewalls and access controls.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no