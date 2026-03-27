資料保留政策
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data retention is set by the data controller.
資料封存與移除政策
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data archival and removal is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
資料儲存政策
As a SaaS provider and processor of data, data storage is performed inline with the agreement between Outreach and Outreach's customer.
使用的 LLM 模型
Azure OpenAI GPT-4.1 family models
LLM 保留設定
The lifetime of user-accessible data is managed by the users.
LLM traces follow our standard retention policy.
LLM 資料租戶政策
The same tenancy policy applies to the data that is accessible to the users. We use multi-tenant infrastructure, with logical isolation at the tenant level.
LLM traces are not user-accessible.
LLM 資料常駐政策
The user-accessible data is stored in the tenant database.
LLM traces and related data are stored in US.