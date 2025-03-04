User data will be stored at all times while TaskHub is installed to a workspace. When uninstalling Taskup from a workspace, all user and workspace data relevant to that installation will be securely and irreversibly deleted.

資料封存與移除政策

If you would like to request access to or deletion of your data. Please send an email to support@bryllyant.com. Include your contact information, information to identify your data, and reason for the request and we will get back to you as soon as possible.