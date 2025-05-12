瀏覽應用程式
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
Employee Services for Slack
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
功能
權限
安全性與合規性
Enhance Service Management in Slack to elevate employee experiences. Empower employees to raise and track service requests and incidents effortlessly, and stay organized with real-time notifications.
Employee Services for Slack 可以檢視：
關於頻道與對話的內容與資訊
關於你的工作空間的內容與資訊
Employee Services for Slack 可以執行：
在頻道與對話中執行動作
在你的工作空間中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
Salesforce
總公司位置
美國
服務條款
https://www.salesforce.com/content/dam/web/en_us/www/documents/legal/Agreements/software-order-form-supplements/salesforce_slack_integrations_EULA-OFS_en-US.pdf
隱私權與資料控管
資料保留政策
Information about the data retention policy for a specific service can be found in the applicable SPARC available here:
https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/trust-and-compliance-documentation/.
After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Customer Data will be deleted. More information can be found here:
https://www.salesforce.com/company/privacy/full_privacy/
資料封存與移除政策
Information about the data retention policy for a specific service can be found in the applicable SPARC available here:
https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/trust-and-compliance-documentation/.
After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Customer Data will be deleted. More information can be found here:
https://www.salesforce.com/company/privacy/full_privacy/
資料儲存政策
The specific infrastructure used to host and process Customer Data is described in the “Infrastructure and Sub-processors” documentation available here:
https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/trust-and-compliance-documentation/
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Please contact customer support or contact us at
https://www.salesforce.com/form/other/privacy-request/
to request deletion of Customer Data submitted to the applicable service.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。
安全性
以下提供者支援單一登入 (SSO)
OAuth
支援安全性聲明標記語言 (SAML)
yes
具有專屬的安全性團隊
yes
請聯絡相關人員以解決安全性問題
security@salesforce.com
漏洞揭露計畫
yes
漏洞揭露計畫網址
https://security.salesforce.com/responsible-disclosure-policy
漏洞揭露計畫涵蓋 Slack 應用程式
yes
程式異常回報獎勵計畫
yes
程式異常回報獎勵計畫網址
https://www.salesforce.com/company/disclosure/
需要第三方授權/連線
no
使用權杖輪替
no