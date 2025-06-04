資料保留政策
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of their contract with Cube.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer’s data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a company’s data cannot be restored. Cube may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer. Cube will hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.
資料儲存政策
Cube configures full, daily database backups for all data stored for us by our cloud services provider. Backups are retained for 35 days. If a database instance is deleted, all associated backups are also automatically deleted. Backups are periodically tested by the Cube engineering team.
使用的 LLM 模型
Claude Sonnet via AWS Bedrock
LLM 保留設定
AWS Bedrock doesn't store or log your prompts and completions.
LLM 資料租戶政策
No customer data is used to train or fine-tune the underlying models. The customer retains full control over whether and how LLM features are enabled in your environment.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM models are used in US based regions via AWS.