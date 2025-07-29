資料保留政策
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. Personal data is retained while you have an active account. We delete or anonymize data when it's no longer needed. For compliance purposes, accounting data is retained for 7 years and anti-money laundering data for 5-10 years as required by law.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon account termination or data deletion requests, Stilla removes customer data from our active systems. We provide customers the ability to export their data before deletion. Data removal follows our privacy policy timelines and includes secure deletion from backups. Customers have the right to request data deletion under GDPR and other applicable privacy laws.
資料儲存政策
All customer data is encrypted in transit and, sensitive information such as API keys are also encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption. Data is stored within the EU/EEA. We maintain strict access controls, role-based permissions, and data isolation between customers. Our security practices have been validated through a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero findings.
資料託管詳細資料
We host our data on Google Cloud Platform using industry-standard security practices and in compliance with SOC 2 Type II requirements.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform
使用的 LLM 模型
Gemini, Claude, and other third-party AI models
LLM 保留設定
Stilla retains customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services and fulfill our legal obligations. We also maintain Zero Data Retention agreements with all LLM providers.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Stilla uses multiple LLM providers to deliver AI capabilities to customers. Customer data processed by LLMs maintains strict isolation between customers. LLM processing follows the same security and privacy controls as our core services.
LLM 資料常駐政策
LLM processing occurs globally on Google Cloud Platform using their AI inference services. Customer data follows our data transfer safeguards and contractual protections to ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws.