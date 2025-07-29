Transform your Slack workspace into a command center where your team can track progress, plan projects and tasks, and manage AI agents to write and review code without context switching between tools. Stilla is an AI assistant that brings context directly into Slack conversations. Product teams can access information from meetings, documents, Linear issues, GitHub repos, and calendar events without leaving their chat workspace. - AI Code Generation: Deploy coding agents to write PRs, fix bugs, and implement features based on team discussions

- Connected Planning: Create and update Linear issues, comment on GitHub PRs, and track project progress

- Instant Context: Get summaries of meetings, project status, and code changes right in your channels

- Smart Assistance: AI understands your team's work across systems to provide relevant insights and next steps

- Faster Execution: Access cross-system information and trigger code work instantly to unblock conversations and accelerate development Some AI agent features may require a paid Slack plan. Core integrations work on all plans. AI responses are a helpful starting point. Stilla uses change proposals to let you review and approve actions before they happen - keeping you in control and ensuring accuracy.