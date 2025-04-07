隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Collibra retains your Slack data for no longer than necessary, and only for the purposes of the app's essential functions. Collibra stores your Slack workspace ID when you activate the connection between Slack and your Collibra environment, and the Slack user IDs of users who have connected their account to Collibra. A user disconnecting their Collibra account from Slack will delete their stored user ID, and deactivating the connection between your Collibra environment and Slack workspace will delete the stored workspace ID. If these disconnections are not performed, Collibra will store this information for as long as you are a customer of Collibra. If the contract is ended, this data will be permanently deleted.

資料封存與移除政策 A user disconnecting their Collibra account from Slack will delete their stored user ID, and deactivating the connection between your Collibra environment and Slack workspace will delete the stored workspace ID. If these disconnections are not performed, Collibra will store this information for as long as you are a customer of Collibra. If the contract is ended, this data will be permanently deleted.

資料儲存政策 Collibra stores your Slack workspace ID when you activate the connection between Slack and your Collibra environment, and the Slack user IDs of users who have connected their account to Collibra. A user disconnecting their Collibra account from Slack will delete their stored user ID, and deactivating the connection between your Collibra environment and Slack workspace will delete the stored workspace ID. If these disconnections are not performed, Collibra will store this information for as long as you are a customer of Collibra. If the contract is ended, this data will be permanently deleted.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes