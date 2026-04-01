隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

資料封存與移除政策 ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

資料儲存政策 ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes