資料保留政策
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
資料封存與移除政策
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
資料儲存政策
ezCater retains data in accordance with the terms of your specific agreement with us. In the absence of a separate agreement, data retention is governed by our Privacy Policy, which can be found .
資料託管詳細資料
ezCater is hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States