隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 User data is retained during the service usage period. Upon account deletion, all data including email summaries is immediately deleted via CASCADE deletion.

資料封存與移除政策 Data can be deleted immediately upon user request through the deleteUserAccount feature. All data is deleted immediately upon account deletion. We comply with GDPR and CCPA requirements.

資料儲存政策 All data is stored encrypted. Service tokens are encrypted using AES-256-GCM. Database is encrypted at rest and in transit.

資料中心位置 韓國

資料託管詳細資料 Database: Supabase (PostgreSQL) File Storage: Supabase Storage Application: Vercel

資料託管公司 Supabase Inc., Vercel Inc., Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI GPT-5-nano, GPT-4o-mini, text-embedding-3-small

LLM 保留設定 Daigest is configured with OpenAI's zero data retention policy. User data sent to OpenAI API is not retained or used for model training. Data is processed in real-time and immediately discarded after generating responses.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Daigest uses OpenAI's API services. User data is processed through OpenAI's API but is not used for model training. Each customer's data is processed in isolated API calls with no cross-contamination between customers.