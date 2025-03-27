隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Perfect Wiki retains user data only for as long as necessary to provide the Slack integration service. We do not store Slack messages or any personal user data beyond what is required for functionality, such as user IDs and authentication tokens.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not archive user data. If a user uninstalls the Perfect Wiki Slack add-in, all related data (e.g., access tokens, user identifiers) will be permanently deleted within 180 days.

資料儲存政策 All data is securely stored using industry-standard encryption protocols. Data is hosted on trusted cloud infrastructure located in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom & Canada. We do not share, sell, or expose any user data to third parties.

資料中心位置 美國, 德國, 英國, 法國, 加拿大

資料託管詳細資料 It's cloud hosted solution

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT

LLM 保留設定 Perfect Wiki does not train LLM models on customer data. Input data sent to ChatGPT is not stored or used to improve underlying models. We do not retain LLM prompts or responses beyond the duration required to generate the response in real time.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Perfect Wiki uses ChatGPT to provide AI-powered answers and content suggestions. Each customer's data is logically isolated during processing to ensure strict data separation. No cross-customer data access occurs at any point.