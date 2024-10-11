資料保留政策
Intercom's data retention policy is designed to comply with GDPR. Here's a summary based on the information I found:
Visitor Data: To comply with GDPR retention requirements, Intercom automatically deletes all records and event history for visitors who have not been seen for 9 months.
Workspace Data: When a workspace is voluntarily deleted by its teammates, all associated data is deleted within 30 days. All workspace data, including inactive ones, is deleted after 180 days of inactivity.
General Policy: Intercom's Terms and Policies state that it does not provide an archiving service and will not intentionally delete customer data before the end of a customer's subscription term.
Links:
https://www.intercom.com/blog/data-privacy-compliance/
https://www.intercom.com/help/en/collections/572-data-protection
資料封存與移除政策
Archiving a user or lead is considered a "soft delete" which temporarily removes them from visibility and statistics, but their data is not permanently deleted. If the user returns, their profile and associated data are fully restored.
To comply with GDPR, Intercom automatically deletes the entire record and event history of visitors who have not been seen for 9 months. If a visitor returns after this period, they are treated as a new visitor.
Workspace data is deleted within 30 days if a workspace is electively deleted by its teammates. Workspaces and all related data are deleted after 180 days of inactivity.
Links:
https://www.intercom.com/blog/data-privacy-compliance/
https://www.intercom.com/help/en/articles/3687072-how-to-delete-your-workspace-data
資料儲存政策
When Intercom is installed on a website, it automatically tracks and stores certain standard user data. To comply with GDPR, Intercom automatically deletes data that is no longer required or used. Specifically, data for visitors who have not been active for 9 months is automatically removed, including their entire record and event history. If a visitor returns after this period, they will be treated as a new visitor. This expiration policy applies only to visitor data, not user data.
Standard data tracked by Intercom includes name, email, phone number, web sessions, and last seen/first seen dates, among other fields. Intercom notes that for privacy and security, it does not provide the IP addresses of users or visitors.
Links:
https://www.intercom.com/blog/data-privacy-compliance/
https://www.intercom.com/help/en/articles/1722980-how-intercom-tracks-and-stores-data
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI, Anthropic
LLM 保留設定
Intercom's LLM providers operate with a zero data retention policy for customer messages and responses. Customer data is used only temporarily to generate a response and is then deleted.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Intercom uses a multi-tenant architecture with logical isolation. This ensures that even on shared infrastructure, each customer's LLM data is securely isolated. Data is never mixed, nor is it used to train models that could expose one customer's info to
LLM 資料常駐政策
Intercom offers customers the choice to host their workspace and associated data in one of three AWS facilities: the US, EU, or Australia. For AI features, like OpenAI, Intercom ensures that data processing also occurs within the same specified region.