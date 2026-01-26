資料保留政策
RobinRelay retains customer data in accordance with its internal policy. Operational and execution logs are retained for 90 days for troubleshooting and security purposes, after which they are permanently deleted. Database backups are kept for 7 days on a rolling basis. System configuration data is retained for the duration of the customer’s active service agreement.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is automatically deleted after its retention period (e.g., logs after 90 days). Access to data is strictly controlled, and any manual access for troubleshooting is logged. Upon service termination, system configuration data is removed to ensure compliance with privacy principles.
資料儲存政策
All customer data is stored in encrypted cloud infrastructure using AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. The platform uses IP whitelisting and access controls to protect data. Data is only accessible to authorized personnel via secure, auditable access mechanisms.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Azure.
LLM 保留設定
RobinRelay's integration with Azure OpenAI does not retain customer prompts or outputs. No customer data is stored or used for model training or fine-tuning.
LLM 資料租戶政策
RobinRelay’s LLM operates in a single-tenant Azure environment managed by Microsoft, ensuring data isolation and secure model usage per customer deployment.
LLM 資料常駐政策
RobinRelay’s LLM stores and processes data within the Azure region selected by the customer, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements.