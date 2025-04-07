Stay in the loop whenever your key audiences change, keep teams informed, and act fast! Dreamdata's integration with Slack sends daily notifications directly to your chosen channels, whenever there are changes in the audiences you defined. Plans overview: https://dreamdata.io/pricing
https://docs.dreamdata.io/article/daz3uwwaiu-data-retention
How long does Dreamdata store data from connected sources?
Google Cloud Storage: Dreamdata automatically deletes your data stored in Google Cloud Storage 30 days after the data extraction date.
BigQuery: Dreamdata maintains a complete copy of all the data from each source connected to Dreamdata to ensure accurate analysis and reporting. If the data is deleted on your source platform, the Dreamdata App will promptly reflect the changes the following day.
When you disconnect a source from Dreamdata, all data of that source will be automatically deleted after 30 days
For accounts on the free tier, if there has been no login activity for 180 days, all associated data will be deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
https://docs.dreamdata.io/article/daz3uwwaiu-data-retention
Account Deletion
If you want to delete your account and its related data, please disconnect all sources and email friends@dreamdata.io. We will delete your account and let you know when the deletion process starts. Thirty days after the process begins, all data is removed from Dreamdata data centers.
User Deletion Request
If you would like to request a user deletion request, please email privacy@dreamdata.io with the requested information. We will process DSAR/Right to be forgotten requests as soon as possible, max 30 days.
Dreamdata expects that you also make user deletion requests from all other sources connected to Dreamdata (such as your CRM) for a complete deletion. Dreamdata will delete all tracking history associated with the user.
Deletion process
Google Cloud Storage data: Once all sources are disconnected and the tracking scripts are removed, we will not pull any new data, and the 30-day deletion countdown starts.
BigQuery data: We will delete all data stored in BigQuery soon after receiving the request.
Account: We will delete your account after receiving your request, and you can no longer log in. This includes the users associated with the account.
API Key: We will delete your API key after receiving your request, and we will not process data you might still send, such as tracking data.
資料儲存政策
https://docs.dreamdata.io/article/daz3uwwaiu-data-retention
Dreamdata securely stores your data securely within the European Union using two Google Cloud services: Google Cloud Storage and BigQuery. Both services encrypt the data at rest using AES256 and offer reliable data storage solutions replicating the data across multiple data centers. This ensures that all your data is processed and stored within the European Union.
Our approach is designed to ensure GDPR compliance, meaning no information is stored or passed outside the EU unless our customers explicitly request it.
Google Cloud Storage: Dreamdata initially streams your website tracking events into Google Cloud Storage and stores daily synchronized data from all your connected sources in the same region before loading it into BigQuery. This approach ensures not only fault tolerance in tracking but also scalability and efficiency in data synchronization.
BigQuery: Dreamdata provides comprehensive data cleaning, standardization, and enrichment services for all your connected sources, facilitating in-depth analysis of marketing, content, revenue attributions, and more. Throughout this process, Dreamdata conducts most of the analyses and stores the query results in BigQuery.
Data processing within the Dreamdata app happens in Google Cloud EU and Amazon EU data centers. When we send data to your customer data warehouse (be it Google Cloud or Azure), the locations can be in both EU and US regions depending on your specific agreement.