Account Deletion If you want to delete your account and its related data, please disconnect all sources and email friends@dreamdata.io. We will delete your account and let you know when the deletion process starts. Thirty days after the process begins, all data is removed from Dreamdata data centers. User Deletion Request If you would like to request a user deletion request, please email privacy@dreamdata.io with the requested information. We will process DSAR/Right to be forgotten requests as soon as possible, max 30 days. Dreamdata expects that you also make user deletion requests from all other sources connected to Dreamdata (such as your CRM) for a complete deletion. Dreamdata will delete all tracking history associated with the user. Deletion process Google Cloud Storage data: Once all sources are disconnected and the tracking scripts are removed, we will not pull any new data, and the 30-day deletion countdown starts. BigQuery data: We will delete all data stored in BigQuery soon after receiving the request. Account: We will delete your account after receiving your request, and you can no longer log in. This includes the users associated with the account. API Key: We will delete your API key after receiving your request, and we will not process data you might still send, such as tracking data.