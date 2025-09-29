Amazon Quick Suite - EU (Ireland)

Amazon Quick Suite helps business users make better decisions, faster and act on them, by unifying AI agents for research, business insights, and automation into a single experience. This app is for users using Amazon Quick Suite in the EU (Ireland) region.
The Amazon Quick Suite extension for Slack helps you access your resources from Quick Suite and perform external actions in Slack so you can streamline your workflows and leverage Quick Suite collaboratively with your team. Get generative AI powered productivity in Slack with Amazon Quick Suite:
With the Amazon Quick Suite extension for Slack, you can:
1. Access Amazon Quick Suite in your Slack side panel at any time:
a. Click on your Slack profile picture in the bottom left of Slack.
b. Navigate to “Preferences” > “Navigation” > “AI Apps and Agents” and select “Amazon Quick Suite”.
c. Amazon Quick Suite will now be available to access anywhere in Slack through an icon in the top right of your Slack window.
2. Search your organization’s knowledge wherever you are:
a. Open the Amazon Quick Suite side panel from the top right of your Slack window or start a DM with Amazon Quick Suite under “Apps”.
b. Ask Amazon Quick Suite a question about its knowledge from your spaces and connected knowledge bases.
c. To personalize your conversation using your data, use the gear icon (visible after sending your first message to Quick Suite) within your conversation to select an agent or a space to respond from.
3. Get Amazon Quick Suite’s in-context help in Slack conversation threads:
a. Navigate to a Slack conversation thread of your choice.
b. Type “@Amazon Quick Suite” and ask any question about the messages in that thread or its knowledge from your spaces and Amazon knowledge bases.
c. If Amazon Quick Suite is not already added to the channel, you will be prompted to add it before receiving a response.
4. Perform actions in external applications from Slack:
a. Open the Amazon Quick Suite side panel in Slack or start a direct message with Amazon Quick.
b. Ask Amazon Quick Suite to perform an action using one of your configured actions integrations or apps.
c. Complete the form if one is presented. Privacy First
We prioritize security and privacy over features and convenience. No content is sent to Amazon Quick Suite if you do not explicitly include it. In the case of the Amazon Quick Suite extension for Slack, no Slack data is sent to Amazon Quick Suite unless you explicitly include it in a prompt or mention “@Amazon Quick Suite” in a Slack conversation thread. Are outputs from Amazon Quick Suite 100% accurate?
Amazon Quick Suite uses generative AI — you should review responses for accuracy. Your Conversations
Each conversation will be stored for 30 days. You can review and manage your conversation history by visiting the Amazon Quick Suite web experience.
Usage of the Amazon Quick Suite extension for Slack is subject to the AWS Responsible AI Policy
.