隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Mavis retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

資料封存與移除政策 Mavis will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 30 day period. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please email legal@mavislabs.ai with your request.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud storage

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI

LLM 保留設定 OpenAI application state data is persisted from some API features in order to fulfill the tasks or requests until deleted and API logs for 30 days as part of abuse monitoring.

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI uses shared infrastructure within the US Region.