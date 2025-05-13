資料保留政策
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the Syntro account exists. Customers can decide to delete their data. You can read more of our security practices at: https://www.dailybot.com/security — You can read more about data retention in our privacy policy at: https://syntro.io/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
Upon DailyBot organization and customer deletion, DailyBot deletes customer data from the production environments within 6 days after request. Our backups are deleted within 14 days.
資料儲存政策
DailyBot’s servers, databases and artifacts are securely hosted on Amazon AWS in the U.S. AWS certifies their physical security with comprehensive compliance and controls, including allowing physical access to personnel with a validated business need, logged and monitored access, electronic surveillance and professional security personnel at all data center entry points. AWS is accredited against multiple security industry certifications including ISO27001. More details are available from the AWS website. Each and every connection made to DailyBot is end-to-end encrypted over HTTPS, using TLS 1.2. DailyBot forces HTTPS for all services, including our public website. Our Enterprise customers data is stored in containers encrypted with AES256 (a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard) in multiple physical locations within the United States.
LLM 保留設定
We don’t offer user-controlled data retention settings; instead, we follow OpenAI and Anthropic’s default retention policies. These providers retain data only as needed for operations and legal compliance. Our security follows industry standards.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customers can toggle LLM processing for their Syntro agent. We use models from OpenAI and Anthropic ensuring data privacy. Users retain data rights, and both providers allow data retention management, encryption, and controls to comply with policies.
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI models process data in the US, while Anthropic’s models allow customer-defined data residency. DailyBot maintains SOC2 Type II compliance, with all services based in the US, ensuring adherence to regional data storage and processing regulations.