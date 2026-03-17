隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data only as long as needed for business/contractual/regulatory purposes, then securely delete or archive it; PII is deleted or de-identified when it no longer has a business use. Customer data is deleted within 60 days of contract termination.

資料封存與移除政策 We follow a documented retention schedule and delete or de-identify PII when it’s no longer needed, with customer data deleted within 60 days of contract termination (and deletion cascaded to backups/archives once retention obligations are met).

資料儲存政策 Data is classified, access-controlled, and encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest (AES-256), with encrypted, segregated backups and annual restore tests. We retain data only as needed and delete customer data within 60 days of contract termination; production data is not used in non-prod.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS, Azure, GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Google Cloud (Gemini, Anthropic Claude), AWS Bedrock (Anthropic Claude)

LLM 保留設定 We do not train models and do not store customer prompts or outputs for training with Google Gemini or Anthropic Claude.

LLM 資料租戶政策 By default, Levenza processes LLM requests in US regions across Google Cloud and AWS Bedrock, and does not allow training of provider models on our customers' data.