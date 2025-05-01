資料保留政策
Rephrase does not retain any message content. Rephrased text is processed in memory and immediately discarded after the interaction is complete. The only data retained is OAuth tokens necessary for authentication and message delivery.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can revoke the app’s access at any time via Slack’s app settings, which immediately invalidates their token. Upon revocation, all associated tokens are removed from our database. We do not archive user data or store any historical Slack content.
資料儲存政策
OAuth tokens are securely stored in our database using encrypted environment variables and best practices. No Slack messages or rephrased content are stored. Message content is only transmitted temporarily to a third-party AI API for processing, and not persisted.
使用的 LLM 模型
Google’s Gemini
LLM 保留設定
Rephrase does not store message content.
Google Gemini does not retain or log prompts or completions when used via API.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Rephrase sends message content to Google’s Gemini API for processing.
No data is stored by Rephrase or used for training.
Google does not retain or log content per their generative AI data protection terms.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Message content is processed by Google Gemini in the United States.
Data is not stored or persisted by Rephrase or Google.