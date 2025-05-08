HelpGenie: AI answers in Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 At HelpGenie, we prioritize your privacy and the security of your data. We adhere to a strict data retention policy, ensuring that data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide our services. If you no longer wish for us to retain your data, you have the right to request its removal. To initiate this process, please send an email to our support team at support@helpgenie.co. We will promptly process your request and confirm the deletion of your data.

資料封存與移除政策 HelpGenie is committed to data privacy and will remove data upon customer request. We provide robust options for data archiving and removal, ensuring compliance with internal policies and legal requirements. Upon receiving a request, we ensure the complete and secure removal of data from our systems. Customers can submit a request for data removal by contacting our support team at support@helpgenie.co. Our support team will guide you through the process and provide confirmation once the data has been successfully removed. We maintain records of data removal requests to ensure accountability and compliance.

資料儲存政策 HelpGenie is committed to safeguarding your data with advanced security measures. All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest, stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centers, ensuring availability and data redundancy. This protects your data from unauthorized access during transfer and while stored on our servers. To further protect against data loss, we employ regular data backups, ensuring that in the event of a system failure or other unforeseen circumstances, we can quickly restore access to your data. Our commitment to data security and redundancy ensures that your information is always available when you need it and protected from potential threats.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 At HelpGenie, we host our data using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS’s cloud infrastructure, providing a highly available, scalable, and reliable platform for our services. This allows us to dynamically adjust resources based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for our users.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT-4o-mini, GPT-4o

LLM 保留設定 HelpGenie’s integration with OpenAI’s API is configured such that data shared with OpenAI is not stored or used to train OpenAI’s models. This means that your data remains private and secure, with no long-term retention of interaction data by OpenAI

LLM 資料租戶政策 HelpGenie uses OpenAI’s API to provide its AI-powered responses. Our implementation ensures that each customer's interactions are processed separately. Your data is processed in real-time by OpenAI’s API and is not shared between customers.