隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Anysphere retains Customer Data only for as long as an account is active or otherwise necessary to perform our contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce agreements. Retention periods are determined by the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected, and outdated or unused data is destroyed at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

資料封存與移除政策 When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Anysphere removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

資料儲存政策 All production data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored exclusively in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, managed under our least-privilege access controls and industry-standard security measures.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted (multi-tenant SaaS running entirely on AWS infrastructure; no on-prem components).

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, Cursor

LLM 保留設定 ZDR

LLM 資料租戶政策 If Privacy Mode is on, no data is retained or used for training by Cursor or third parties. If Privacy Mode is off, Cursor may store limited usage and code data to improve product features but never for third-party training.