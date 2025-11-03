Sandstone Legal

資料保留政策
Sandstone will retain Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide services and fulfill legal or compliance obligations. Customer Data is automatically purged from transient logs within 180 days unless otherwise requested or contractually agreed.
資料封存與移除政策
Sandstone will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions, applicable laws, and internal retention schedules. Customers may request deletion at any time, and Sandstone will comply within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Sandstone stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted environments using industry-standard encryption protocols both at rest and in transit. Access is restricted to authorized personnel on a least-privilege basis.
使用的 LLM 模型
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google (Gemini)
LLM 保留設定
By default, Sandstone does not retain LLM prompt or completion data. With each model provider, Sandstone opts out of provider-side logging and ensures that no customer data is used to train or fine-tune LLM models (via two-way data protection agreements).
LLM 資料租戶政策
Sandstone LLM integrations operate in multi-tenant environments with strong data isolation controls to prevent cross-customer data exposure. All prompts and outputs are scoped to individual customer sessions with no shared context or memory across tenant
LLM 資料常駐政策
Sandstone LLM interactions are routed through model providers operating data centers in the United States or other compliant jurisdictions, subject to customer configuration and provider guarantees.