Sandstone Legal

The Sandstone App for Slack brings the full power of your legal team’s AI workflows directly into Slack. Designed for fast-moving companies and in-house legal teams, Sandstone turns your Slack workspace into a legal command center — handling intake, triage, document drafting, and contract redlining in real-time. With Sandstone in your Slack workspace, employees can simply @mention the app or send a message like “I need an NDA with a vendor”, and Sandstone will instantly respond with the right questions, generate the document based on your company’s legal playbook, and loop in legal only when needed. This app uses AI to generate responses, which may be inaccurate or incomplete. All AI-generated documents, answers, and recommendations must be reviewed by a qualified legal professional before use or reliance. Note: The AI Apps & Agents container in Slack requires a paid Slack plan to function.