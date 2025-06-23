隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

資料封存與移除政策 Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

資料儲存政策 All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

資料中心位置 美國, 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes