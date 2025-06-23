Custom Emoji

資料保留政策
We retain your personal data only as long as necessary to provide early access, communicate updates, or comply with legal obligations. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely deleted or anonymized.
資料封存與移除政策
Data that is no longer actively used but must be preserved for compliance or operational reasons is securely archived with restricted access. When data is no longer required, we permanently delete it using secure deletion methods.
資料儲存政策
All personal data is processed and stored on secure servers located in Frankfurt, Germany (European Union), with safeguards in place to ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws.
LLM 保留設定
When using OpenAI’s API, no input or output data is stored or retained by OpenAI after the request is processed, unless logging is explicitly enabled for debugging or monitoring.
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI's GPT-4 API operates in a multi-tenant environment, where customer data is logically isolated and processed separately. However, no data submitted via the API is used to train OpenAI models. Each tenant’s data is securely managed according to stric
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data submitted through OpenAI’s API is processed in data centers located in the United States. OpenAI does not guarantee data residency in specific geographic regions unless services are deployed through region-specific infrastructure, such as Azure OpenA