Bring your data directly into Slack with Scoop Analytics - the AI-powered analytics assistant that eliminates the need for another dashboard or BI tool. Why Scoop in Slack? Stop the dashboard madness. Your team lives in Slack, so why make them log into yet another tool? Scoop brings analytics directly into your workspace, ensuring everyone works from the same data instead of creating conflicting spreadsheets. How It Works: Connect data sources through Scoop or upload files directly to Slack

Each dataset gets its own dedicated Slack channel

Ask questions in plain English like "What's our pipeline by stage?" or "Which customers are at risk?"

Get instant answers with charts, predictions, and explanations

Share insights with your team in real-time Two Ways to Get Started: 1. Connect via Scoop - Link Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and 100+ other sources

2. Upload to Slack - Drop CSV or Excel files directly into Slack for instant analysis Key Benefits: No New Interface - IT stays happy, no additional tools to manage

Single Source of Truth - Everyone uses the same data, no more spreadsheet chaos

Instant Insights - Ask questions, get answers with visualizations in seconds

Team Collaboration - Discuss insights right where the data lives

ML-Powered Intelligence - Discover patterns, predict outcomes, all in plain English Perfect for Teams Who: Are tired of logging into multiple analytics tools

Want everyone working from the same numbers

Need quick answers without SQL or technical skills

Value collaboration over static dashboards

Want to actually use their data, not just look at it What You Can Ask: "What drove revenue growth last quarter?"

"Which deals are likely to close this month?"

"Show me customer churn trends"

"What segments have the highest LTV?"

"Why did conversion rates drop?" Each dataset lives in its own channel where your team can explore together. No more "which spreadsheet are you looking at?" or "let me share my screen" - just data-driven decisions happening where work already happens. Stop building dashboards nobody looks at. Start getting answers where your team already works. :warning: AI-Powered Insights Notice: Scoop Analytics uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate insights, answer questions, and identify patterns in your data. While our AI is designed to be helpful and accurate, it may occasionally produce incorrect or incomplete results. Always review AI-generated insights and recommendations before making important business decisions. For best results, verify critical findings against your source data and use your domain expertise to validate conclusions.