SyncSimple: Voice + AI Async Standups

資料保留政策
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. retains user data collected through SyncSimple only as long as necessary to provide the service, support user accounts, and comply with legal obligations. Specifically:
• Standup Entries and Voice Logs: Retained for 12 months from the date of submission, unless deletion is requested by the user.
• User Account Information: Maintained while the account is active. Upon account closure or deletion request, data is permanently deleted within 30 days.
• Analytics and Error Logs: Retained for 90 days to facilitate performance monitoring and troubleshooting.
• Transactional and Payment Information: Stored securely as required by financial and regulatory standards, typically for up to 7 years.
Data no longer necessary for operational, legal, or regulatory purposes is regularly deleted or anonymized. Users may request data deletion at any time by contacting privacy@outrunprojects.com.
資料封存與移除政策
Data Archival and Removal Policy for SyncSimple
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. ensures secure archival and removal of user data collected through SyncSimple according to the following guidelines:
Data Archival:
• User-generated content (including standup summaries, voice logs, and analytics) is archived securely after 12 months of inactivity.
• Archived data is stored securely and encrypted, accessible only for legal or compliance purposes, and retained for no longer than 24 months before permanent deletion.
Data Removal:
• Users can request the immediate removal of their data by contacting privacy@outrunprojects.com.
• Upon request or account termination, all user data is securely and permanently deleted within 30 days.
• Routine automated removal of data exceeding retention limits occurs quarterly to ensure compliance.
We maintain comprehensive logs documenting data removal and archival procedures to demonstrate compliance.
資料儲存政策
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. securely stores all user data collected via SyncSimple using Supabase, a third-party cloud storage provider.
• Storage Location: Supabase stores data securely within its managed infrastructure, primarily hosted in AWS data centers within the United States.
• Security: All data is encrypted both in transit (using TLS/SSL protocols) and at rest, following industry-standard security practices.
• Access Control: Access to stored data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only for operational, troubleshooting, or compliance purposes.
• Backup: Data is backed up regularly to ensure integrity and disaster recovery capabilities.
For details regarding Supabase’s data security practices, please refer to their documentation: https://supabase.com/security.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services and Supabase (which is also hosted on Amazon Web Services)
資料託管公司
AWS, Supabase and Cloudflare
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini
LLM 保留設定
SyncSimple does not enable OpenAI to retain user data beyond real-time processing.
LLM 資料租戶政策
SyncSimple securely sends data to OpenAI’s API for real-time processing. OpenAI does not retain or use this data to train its models.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data sent to OpenAI’s API by SyncSimple is processed within OpenAI’s U.S.-based infrastructure.