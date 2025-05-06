資料保留政策
Dust retains customer data according to customer instructions and the Data Processing Addendum. Data is deleted at the end of the contractual relationship unless required by law to be archived. Customers can delete their data at any time during the contract by using the "delete" button.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is archived or removed in line with the data retention policy and upon customer request. Data is purged or removed when customers leave the service, following best practices.
資料儲存政策
Customer data is stored on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit. Data residency options are available for enterprise customers.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI models, Anthropic Claude models, Gemini, Mistral, Fireworks AI.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Dust transmits Customer Data to Foundation Model Providers when interacting with LLMs.
Detailed Information: Foundation Model Supplementary Terms of Service - https://www.notion.so/Foundation-M
LLM 資料常駐政策
Models are hosted in the US for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini & Fireworks AI, and EU for Mistral.
No data is hosted at Foundation Model Providers (see retention settings below).